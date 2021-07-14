Advertisement

Michigan City police investigating pair of shootings

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Michigan City, police are investigating a pair of shootings just minutes apart from each other.

Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Buffalo Street.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Aaron Luncsford bleeding from the head and took him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No more than an hour later, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Homer Street regarding a person shot.

There they found a 43-year-old Michigan City man with a gunshot wound to the neck..

He was also taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Officers are labeling it a “double shooting investigation” and say they’ve identified one person of interest.

They ask anyone with information on either of the incidents to contact police.

