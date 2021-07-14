Advertisement

Medical Moment: COVID-killing tech

A brighter tomorrow
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
From nanoparticles to robots, new innovative tech has been saving lives through this pandemic. Now, the med spa Glo Aesthetics is the first location in the U.S. to install COVID-killing UVA lights in their ceilings.

“It felt really exciting to be the first in the country to have these,” says Emily Saker, owner and CEO of Glo Aesthetics & Skincare.

The lights have two modes that emit different wavelengths from the invisible ultraviolet spectrum. Mode one is UVA, continuously and safely offering virus protection throughout the day.

“Eight hours under these lights is the equivalent of one minute in the sunlight,” says Tom Pearce, CEO and co-founder of COLighting Solutions.

Mode two is UVC, a powerful wave with the ability to kill viruses in the air and on surfaces including the flu, E. coli, mold, and COVID-19.

“You just basically go into the room, it has a QR code that you match up to it and within five minutes the room is clean,” Saker says.

But if it can kill COVID, can it kill you too? These UVC lights have emergency shut-offs to protect users from exposure.

“This is just like an extra step that’s insuring us like no matter what there will be no germs left behind,” says Lea Montes, facial client.

“Everybody feels safer,” Saker says. “My employees feel safer, my clients feel safer. Because we don’t know what’s coming and I would rather be safe than to be sorry.”

Everywhere with lights has potential for this new tech. That includes schools, offices, hospitals, and even cars.

