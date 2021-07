SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller will deliver his 2021 State of the City address later this month.

It is happening on July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Century Center. The address is free and open to the public.

If you want to attend, you are asked to RSVP before July 26 at www.southbendin.gov/sotc.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.