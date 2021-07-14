Advertisement

Marian alum Riley Tirotta hopes to inspire local Michiana baseball players after draft selection

Tirotta achieved his goals. He was told growing up to have a Plan B, and that plan A of being a pro ball player was unrealistic.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian Knights star Riley Tirotta heard his name called in the 2021 MLB Draft. Tirotta was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round with the 362nd overall pick.

Tirotta is Midwest through and through. He grew up in South Bend, went to Marian and played college ball at Dayton.

He hopes to inspire local Michiana baseball players. Tirotta wants them to know they can do anything they put their mind to - even becoming a professional ball player.

“Coming from northern Indiana, you are not going to get a lot of the recognition as some of the southern guys,” Tirotta said. “You don’t get to play baseball all year round. Just work as hard as you can. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are not good enough that you aren’t going to play just keep your heard to where you want to go and work as hard as you can to obtain the goals that you set for yourself.”

Tirotta achieved his goals. He was told growing up to have a Plan B, and that plan A of being a pro ball player was unrealistic.

Tirotta just proved his doubters wrong.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Deluge of rain continues for some of the area
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
Right across from Four Winds Field, real estate company RealAmerica hopes to create new and...
South Bend Common Council vote approves tax abatement for new housing complex

Latest News

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, kisses the MVP trophy after...
Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star
South Bend Cubs meet on the mound during a game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on July 13,...
South Bend Cubs fall to Kernels 8-5 in series opener
Niko Kavadas rounds third after his second home run against Valpo on March 23.
Niko Kavadas does not want to be limited to designated hitter at next level
Riley Tirotta (2) of Dayton during an NCAA baseball game against Kent State on Saturday, March...
Marian alum Riley Tirotta gets taken by Toronto in 12th round of MLB Draft