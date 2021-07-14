Marian alum Riley Tirotta hopes to inspire local Michiana baseball players after draft selection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian Knights star Riley Tirotta heard his name called in the 2021 MLB Draft. Tirotta was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round with the 362nd overall pick.

Tirotta is Midwest through and through. He grew up in South Bend, went to Marian and played college ball at Dayton.

He hopes to inspire local Michiana baseball players. Tirotta wants them to know they can do anything they put their mind to - even becoming a professional ball player.

“Coming from northern Indiana, you are not going to get a lot of the recognition as some of the southern guys,” Tirotta said. “You don’t get to play baseball all year round. Just work as hard as you can. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are not good enough that you aren’t going to play just keep your heard to where you want to go and work as hard as you can to obtain the goals that you set for yourself.”

Tirotta achieved his goals. He was told growing up to have a Plan B, and that plan A of being a pro ball player was unrealistic.

Tirotta just proved his doubters wrong.

