Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star

Quick out of the park, slow out of the box, Guerrero became the youngest All-Star Game MVP after driving in a pair of runs in the American League’s 5-2 win Tuesday night.
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, kisses the MVP trophy after...
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, kisses the MVP trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot.

“Dad, this is for you,” Guerrero said in Spanish when he was presented with the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP award.

At 22 years, 119 days old, the Toronto Blue Jays slugger is 117 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. was when he won the award in 1992.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 All-Star Game. The younger Guerrero’s homer marked the third father-son duo to go deep in All-Star Game history, joining Griffey and his father and Bobby and Barry Bonds.

Guerrero crushed a slider from Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes in the third inning that almost cleared the left field bleachers at cavernous Coors Field and gave the AL a 2-0 lead.

NL shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately put his glove on his head and slowly turned around to watch the ball leave the yard.

“Wow,” Tatis said. “It was a moonshot. It was something impressive. He’s been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?”

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Guerrero has 28 homers in 2021.

Tatis was mic’d up for the third inning and he marveled at the drive, saying, “That was a bomb. ... He should have admired it a little bit more. It’s the All-Star Game, boy. Have fun.”

That, he did.

Guerrero rocketed a comebacker near NL starter Max Scherzer in the first inning, just missing the three-time Cy Young Award winner. After he was thrown out at first, Guerrero jogged through the infield and offered Scherzer a bear hug.

He wasn’t as generous with Burnes. His homer was the longest at the All-Star Game since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

And it’s the longest by an astounding 58 feet. The previous best was Kris Bryant’s 410-foot shot in 2016. It was also the 200th homer in All-Star history.

He added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth that made it 3-0.

