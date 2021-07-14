Judge throws out Wiegand family suit against Royal Caribbean

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean cruise line in the death of a 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand.

The South Bend toddler died when she fell out of a cruise ship window on a cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July 2019.

The federal judge found that Wiegand’s grandfather, Sam Anello, was responsible for her death. Anello was holding her when she fell to her death.

He was already sentenced to three-years probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in February 2021. The Wiegands’ attorney tells NBC news the family will file an appeal soon.

