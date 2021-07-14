Advertisement

Jazz music returns to the Snite Museum of Art

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Jazz music returns to the Snite Museum of Art on Thursday, in partnership with Merriman’s Playhouse.

You can listen to live music outside of the museum on the campus of Notre Dame.

From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., the Scott Routenberg Trio will be performing.

The event is free to everyone, and you are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and relax to some great jazz music.

“When we have these concerts during the summer, the sound travels,” said Sarah Martin, curator of education for public programs. “And so, we’ll often get folks who are just kind of on campus and hear the music and are kind of drawn to the museum.”

The event will take place rain or shine and is free to everyone.

For more information, click here.

