ISP cracking down on dangerous driving

Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a strategy Indiana State Police are using to crack down on dangerous and distracted highway driving.

They’re riding along with truckers to keep a lookout for cars driving aggressively near commercial vehicles like semi-trucks.

Violations spotted during the ride along are relayed to ISP officers further down the road so they can pull over dangerous drivers.

Officers are keeping their eyes open for drivers cutting off, brake checking, or tailgating too close to trucks.

Sergeant Ted Bohner says the ultimate goal is to reduce serious toll road crashes between cars and trucks.

“Our goal is to catch those drivers that do drive aggressively and distracted around commercial motor vehicles because we’ve all been there and we’ve seen--typically a crash between a passenger car and a commercial motor vehicle like a semi, has tragic results,” Bohner says.

ISP will be using the Trooper in a Truck strategy here in Michiana on the toll road, as well as in the Indianapolis, Sellersburg, and Lowell districts.

