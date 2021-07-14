Advertisement

IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About four million taxpayers can expect to see refunds from the Internal Revenue Service this week.

The money will go to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

This round of refund payments will begin July 14 for direct deposit and July 16 for those who receive paper checks.

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
July is a very busy month for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. Just in the past week,...
Elkhart County bursting at the seams with animals for adoption

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case