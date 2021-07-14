ILEARN scores slump and the pandemic pushes students back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ILEARN Scores are out for the 2020-21 school year. and the Indiana Board of Education says the pandemic had a major impact on those results. Now teachers are working to get students caught up.

The numbers are pretty low and the Indiana Department of Education says to avoid comparing these scores to the 2019 ILEARN test results due to differences in the number of days students attended school in Indiana.

However, ILEARN didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic, so 2019 is all we have to compare. This is all the information on 2020-21 ILEARN scores, click here.

This is all the information for 2018-19 school year here.

Here is a brief overview of what we’re seeing in grades three through eight:

Pandemic impact (WNDU)

The pandemic hit math and math scores “significantly” which means it could take over a year to get students back on track. English and Language Arts are at the “moderate to significant level” which means it could take around a year to get Hoosier students to where they need to be in that subject.

Here is the combined proficiency between Math and English Language Arts for 2018-2019:

ILEARN (WNDU)

Now here is a look at 2020-2021:

ILEARN 3 (WNDU)

You can see a significant drop to an already low percentage of proficiency. Now educators across the state will have to work hard to get students caught up.

“If we slowed down and we just get back to the speed that we normally went, we don’t really catch up again. So, there’s this whole notion of where we really have to accelerate here beyond what was sort of the normal rate of progress before and that likely involves a lot of additional things to help kids do that,” Dr. Damian Betebenner with the National Center for Assessment says.

We’ve been looking at summer learning programs here in Michiana designed to help fight learning loss. We’ll continue to watch how schools work to get students back on track.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.