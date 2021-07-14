First Alert Forecast: Mostly Dry and Sunny Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -WEDNESDAY: After a few days of rain, we finally get a break as the sunshine returns to Michiana. A mixture of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the middle 80s during the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower of isolated storm during the afternoon. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies but remaining mild and muggy overnight. Lows dropping into the lower 70s overnight. Low of 70.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to begin the day with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon and evening. A front will approach bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms later in the day may be severe bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. High of 86.

FRIDAY: Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the day on Friday. Better chances for heavier rainfall are also likely. Highs staying warmer with showers tapering off later in the evening.

LONG RANGE: A slight chance of a shower or storm during the day on Saturday. Other than that, the clouds clear and the sunshine returns in a big way. We see the bright and dry pattern take hold and help to balance out what has seemed like a very long rainy pattern. Chances for rain may return by the end of next week but we will watch the overall pattern in the long range.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 76

Tuesday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.64″

