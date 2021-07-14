Advertisement

First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - The first four winners are named in Michigan’s vaccine lottery.

The “My Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is aimed at increasing vaccinations across the state.

Three of the four winners, who were randomly selected for getting vaccinated from July 1st to the 4th, were from Detroit.

The last winner was from West Michigan.

Winners say they’re very thankful for the vaccine so they can get back to normal life and see family.

“I understand that it’s a thing to let something new into your body but if it’s going to help protect one person as well as yourself and your family why not do it,” says winner Amber Berger.

With this, residents can win a total of over $5 million or nine $55,000 scholarships through a lottery-style raffle.

It ends August 3.

