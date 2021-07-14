County Council Discusses Proposed Hotel Tax Increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council read a first reading on a proposed ordinance to increase the Innkeeper’s Tax from 6 percent to 8 percent.

“I definitely support Senate Bill 164. Some of your larger counties around the state are already at that 8 percent or Marion County already being at 10...With St. Joseph County we are again one of the largest counties in the state and we are at six,” said President of the St. Joseph County Council Rafael Morton.

The money would be used to make improvements to Potawatomi Zoo and the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The funds would also allow the county to build a news Sports Complex in Mishawaka and to create a new tourism capital development fund.

County leaders said this will draw more people to the area and help grow the economy.

“The majority of people, not all obviously, but the majority of people that will be paying that will be people coming in from outside of the county. So that is not going to put any type of additional burden on our taxpayers,” said Morton.

The committee will discuss it again in two weeks.

If it passes at that time, the council will vote on it during a public hearing in a month.

