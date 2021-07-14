15-year-old suspect in court for Castle Point shooting

Ind. (WNDU) - It was no accident.

A teen said Wednesday he intentionally and deliberately pulled the trigger of a gun—shooting a ten-year-old girl in the face.

The incident took placed on the evening of July 3rd on the grounds of the Castle Point Apartments in Clay Township where several unsupervised teens and pre-teens had gathered.

While police originally said the victim was in good condition and that she was up and walking around, statements made in probate court today indicate she suffered a broken jaw and that her injuries were “severe” and “prolonged.”

The boy was arrested on charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness. Charges of aggravated battery and battery have since been added.

A dispositional hearing was set for August 17th. The teen remains in custody in St. Joseph County while the judge considers a requested transfer to Berrien County where his mother lives.

The boy was said to be celebrating his July 7th birthday -early- on the night in question. His criminal past in St. Joseph County includes the possession of a knife in school.

The boy’s mother today said her son was not a delinquent, and that while she didn’t approve of his choices, “he is a child.”

