Woman tries setting Plymouth church on fire, neighbors shocked

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - We are continuing to follow a situation in Marshall County where a 43-year-old woman is now behind bars for arson and fleeing the scene of an accident.

On Friday around 2 a.m., Marshall County officers were dispatched to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Plymouth after a car drove into the side of the church, there was an attempt to start a fire with an accelerant at the front door, and a woman was said to be throwing rocks at the building.

“I’m so shocked. We didn’t know anything about it, and we didn’t hear it,” Barb Lowry who lives near the church said.

On Monday, Marshall County police received information about a person of interest and obtained a search warrant for a home at Gatewood Trailer Park in Plymouth.

Police then arrested 43-year-old Lindsey Allman for arson and leaving the scene of an accident.

Those who live near the church were shocked that something like this would happen in such a quiet area, and one woman says she and her husband have lived in their home nearby for 55 years.

“A very quiet, residential neighborhood. We have good neighbors. Everybody looks out for the other one, so we feel real safe here,” Lowry said.

Police say the damages done to the building and its landscaping are only minor, and there is an ongoing investigation into this incident.

“You feel sorry for anybody that that would happen to. I just hope they get their damages repaired without too much trouble,” Lowry said.

One of the elders of the church spoke with 16 News Now over the phone Tuesday and says they are grateful the damages done are only minor and they are waiting to give further comment at this time.

