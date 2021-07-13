Trey Mancini falls in Home Run Derby Final one year after beating colon cancer

DENVER (WNDU) - Monday was a special day for the Notre Dame baseball family as former Irish slugger and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini competed in the Home Run Derby just 16 months after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

Mancini brought along Notre Dame pitching coach Chuck Ristano to throw to him at the Derby. Mancini promised Ristano back in 2013 after he won the 2013 Big East Home Run Derby if he ever competed in the big league home run derby, Ristano would pitch to him again.

The combo was really good. Mancini flashed in Round 1 hitting 24 bombs as he squeaked by the Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson, who hit 23 homers, to advance to the second round.

In Round 2, with 23 seconds left, Mancini came up big with his 13th blast of the round to eliminated the hometown favorite, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, who hit 12 home runs.

That sent Mancini to the final, where he continued to show out. Mancini hit 22 dingers in the final but New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made the baseball look like beach balls. He hit 23 home runs to take the crown.

Overall, it was a super special experience for the former Domer Trey Mancini.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Mancini said during the ESPN broadcast. “I just tried to appreciate everything all day. There were some nerves early on, I am not going to lie but just being here and being in this atmosphere is incredible especially considering where I was a year ago. I was two months out from finishing treatment so I am really appreciating this a lot.”

Mancini may not have won but he inspired so many, especially here in Michiana, hitting 59 home runs in total a year after returning from his fight against colon cancer.

