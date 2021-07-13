South Bend schools offering free wrestling camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community Schools is offering a wrestling camp for elementary students.

It’s the first time the corporation has offered something like this.

The camp is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

And the best part, it’s free.

There’s been growing interest in the sport.

High school wrestling coaches will work with students on technique and good sportsmanship.

About 15 kids are expected to attend each day, and there’s hope to expand the program next year.

“Wrestling is probably the most challenging sport that anyone can do mentally and physically. It’s a one-on-one sport, you actually rely on yourself and it helps develop a lot of things for the kids to make them more self-sufficient also not just as a sport,” says Washington High School wrestling coach Gunny.

There’s also a plan to offer an after-school wrestling program for students in October.

