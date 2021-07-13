Advertisement

South Bend Common Council vote approves tax abatement for new housing complex

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council Monday night votes in favor of an 8-year tax abatement for a new housing project near Four Winds Field.

Diamond View Apartments would be owned and operated by RealAmerica Real Estate Company.

One building would have 60 units offered at more affordable housing rates, with 12 of those units for developmentally disabled tenants, in a partnership with the Logan Center.

Another 60-unit building -- along with 7 townhomes -- would be offered at market rates.

RealAmerica says this will benefit a wide range of people who want a high-quality place to live.

The project is set to cost around $19 million.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
It happened on July 3 and July 4 in the 4000 block of William Richardson Drive.
South Bend police looking for suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Local priests dies at 90
Local priest, Father Camillio Tirabassi dies at 90
Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Trey Mancini hopes to inspire at 2021 Home Run Derby
Trey Mancini hopes to inspire at 2021 Home Run Derby
Chuck Ristano ready for Home Run Derby
Chuck Ristano ready for Home Run Derby
This will be a drive-thru clinic on Saturday.
Drive-thru vaccine clinic in Elkhart hoping to reach Hispanics