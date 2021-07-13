South Bend Common Council vote approves tax abatement for new housing complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council Monday night votes in favor of an 8-year tax abatement for a new housing project near Four Winds Field.

Diamond View Apartments would be owned and operated by RealAmerica Real Estate Company.

One building would have 60 units offered at more affordable housing rates, with 12 of those units for developmentally disabled tenants, in a partnership with the Logan Center.

Another 60-unit building -- along with 7 townhomes -- would be offered at market rates.

RealAmerica says this will benefit a wide range of people who want a high-quality place to live.

The project is set to cost around $19 million.

