SB mayor calls on community police review board director to resign

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Less than 2 months after getting hired, the new director of South Bend’s community police review board is facing calls to resign from Mayor James Mueller.

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Joshua Reynolds was suspended at least six times between 2009 and 2016 as on officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“It seems as though he didn’t disclose, you know, what he should have, especially for this board, where they’re asking for full transparency for police officers and their files. I think it’s completely appropriate that he resign,” said Harvey Mills, President of South Bend F.O.P. #36.

Three of Reynolds’ suspensions with Indianapolis Police include posting derogatory comments about department personnel on social media, failure to maintain a police vehicle after running out of gas, and warrantless forced entry into a home without probable cause.

In an interview last week with Joshua Short, Reynolds acknowledged his wrongdoing.

“I posted something on social media. I did - I took took responsibility for those. I took responsibility immediately for those because I knew I was wrong,” Reynolds explained.

Reynolds also said in the interview that he actually accepted a settlement offer from the City of Indianapolis after presenting evidence for what he called retaliatory actions against him from the police department after speaking out against fellow officers. .

“I’m skeptical of, you know, his, his statement there. But he could certainly sign a release from Indianapolis Police Department releasing his full personnel file,” Mills remarked.

