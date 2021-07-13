Registration is open for 2021 Marine Mud Run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Registration is open for the 2021 Marine Mud Run.

The run will take place on Saturday, July 24th.

There will about 10 obstacles all ranging in difficulty. And of course, plenty of mud.

The Marine Mud Run is for all ages and abilities, and it is an important fundraiser.

“The funds are important because they help the kids in the community through Toys for Tots,” said 1st Sgt. Sam Alameda. “But also, it helps veterans in need.”

Registration ranges from $45 to $60.

