Red Cross in severe need of blood
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and they are asking donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve and give now.
The Red Cross says they need to collect over a thousand more blood donations a day to meet current demands, and to prevent further delays in patient care.
Anyone who donates this month will get a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.
There are several blood drives happening across Michiana. You can find locations or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.