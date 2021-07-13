Advertisement

Red Cross in severe need of blood

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and they are asking donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve and give now.

The Red Cross says they need to collect over a thousand more blood donations a day to meet current demands, and to prevent further delays in patient care.

Anyone who donates this month will get a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.

There are several blood drives happening across Michiana. You can find locations or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

