Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 11th round of 2021 Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The wait for Notre Dame slugger and Penn High School graduate Niko Kavadas is over.

On Tuesday, he was selected in the 11th round with the 316th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox.

Boston was one of the four teams who showed the most interest in Kavadas, and it’s easy to see why.

Kavadas was a captain for Notre Dame, a three-time first team All-American and set the single season home run record in an Irish uniform - hitting 22 bombs this season

Kavadas knows his power is a big part of his identity on the diamond, but he feels like he will bring more to the red sox than just power at the plate.

“That’s what you are getting when you draft the left handed bat is hopefully a little production from the left side,” Kavadas said. “Trying to keep that success we had this spring going but additionally a little bit or range of motion stuff especially laterally. I think that will really help me at first base elongate a little bit. I think I can play left field at the next level. A little top speed training and some long toss. I think I am an offseason away from being able to compete defensively at the highest level.”

Many draft experts view Kavadas going to the Red Sox in the 11th round as a huge steal.

Kavadas was projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round.

