Notre Dame lands commitment from four-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Hilton Head High School

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WNDU) - Monday was another huge day on the recruiting trail for Notre Dame football.

The Irish landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Hilton Head High School in South Carolina.

According to 247sports, Sneed’s commitment makes him the top recruit in Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class.

Sneed had offers from Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn but decided South Bend would be his new home, and he says the Irish are getting one of the best players in the nation.

“I feel like they are getting one of the best linebackers in the country to be able to play for their school,” Sneed told WSAV. “A violent player that is always going to work hard and a player that is going to do what it takes to win. When I walked through the stadium, I’ve just never seen a stadium that big before in real life. It just amazed me. I don’t know if it sunk in yet because I am still a little nervous to play in that huge stadium. I am just up for the challenge.”

Sneed said he wanted to commit on July 12 for a very specific reason.

He chose today as the commitment day because the Notre Dame football program is in search of their 12th national championship, and he hopes to bring the Irish another title.

