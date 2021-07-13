Niko Kavadas has yet to hear name called in 2021 MLB Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the big surprises on Day 2 of the MLB Draft was the fact that Irish slugger and Penn High School graduate Niko Kavadas did not hear his name called.

On Monday, Kavadas was projected to go in the 4th or 5th round. 10 rounds in, Kavadas has yet to know what is next.

WNDU spoke to Kavadas last week and said if he did not get drafted where he imagined, he would seriously consider returning to Notre Dame.

“I have another year of eligibility so if the right opportunity does not present itself, I don’t think there is a place in the world I would rather be than South Bend, Indiana for another year,” Kavadas said. “This place is so special to me. It’s going to take quite a bit to take me away from such an awesome place and such an awesome team and these relationships I’ve built for over four years now.”

Baseball fans will have to wait and see what Kavadas decides to do, and that will all be based on where he lands.

On Tuesday, rounds 11 through 20 of the MLB Draft will take place starting at noon. You can watch the Draft on MLB.com.

