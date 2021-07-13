Advertisement

Niko Kavadas has yet to hear name called in 2021 MLB Draft

On Monday, Kavadas was projected to go in the 4th or 5th round. 10 rounds in, Kavadas has yet to know what is next.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the big surprises on Day 2 of the MLB Draft was the fact that Irish slugger and Penn High School graduate Niko Kavadas did not hear his name called.

On Monday, Kavadas was projected to go in the 4th or 5th round. 10 rounds in, Kavadas has yet to know what is next.

WNDU spoke to Kavadas last week and said if he did not get drafted where he imagined, he would seriously consider returning to Notre Dame.

“I have another year of eligibility so if the right opportunity does not present itself, I don’t think there is a place in the world I would rather be than South Bend, Indiana for another year,” Kavadas said. “This place is so special to me. It’s going to take quite a bit to take me away from such an awesome place and such an awesome team and these relationships I’ve built for over four years now.”

Baseball fans will have to wait and see what Kavadas decides to do, and that will all be based on where he lands.

On Tuesday, rounds 11 through 20 of the MLB Draft will take place starting at noon. You can watch the Draft on MLB.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
It happened on July 3 and July 4 in the 4000 block of William Richardson Drive.
South Bend police looking for suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Local priests dies at 90
Local priest, Father Camillio Tirabassi dies at 90
Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Hilton Head High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed commits to Notre Dame on July 12, 2021.
Notre Dame lands commitment from four-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Hilton Head High School
Notre Dame pitching coach Chuck Ristano to pitch to Trey Mancini in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Ristano hopes to play ‘invisible’ for Trey Mancini ahead of 2021 MLB Home Run Derby
Chuck Ristano ready for Home Run Derby
Chuck Ristano ready for Home Run Derby
Kohlhepp on the mound for Notre Dame baseball's game on April 30, 2021 against North Carolina.
Tigers select Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft