Medical Moment: Surprising ways you are damaging your teeth

(WNDU) - We’ve all heard this before…

“We should all brush a minimum of twice a day, in the morning and the evening, if not an additional one or two times during the course of the day,” says Orthodontist Lawrence Hier, DDS, MS.

But with all the brushing, flossing, and rinsing we do to protect our teeth, one culprit behind tooth damage could be your toothbrush. Dentists estimate ten to 20 percent of people have damaged their teeth or gums as a result of overbrushing.

“We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes, and that’s mainly because of gum tissue,” Hier says. “We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue.”

Brushing too hard or using the wrong toothbrush can also cause tooth sensitivity and wear down your enamel. Another thing that can damage your teeth is overeating. Eating large meals can cause gastroesophageal reflux and the built-up acid can lead to tooth erosion. Too much alcohol causes dehydration and dry mouth leading to tooth decay and oral infections. And gummy vitamins may be a great way to get kids to take their vitamins, but most are made with citric acid and sugar, which can eat away at tooth enamel.

Another thing that can cause damage to your teeth -- chewing ice. It wears down the enamel, destroys braces and retainers, chips or cracks teeth, and your fillings.

