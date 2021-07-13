Advertisement

Marian alum Riley Tirotta gets taken by Toronto in 12th round of MLB Draft

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2017 Marian High School graduate Riley Tirotta is going to need his passport because he was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round with the 362nd overall pick.

Tirotta broke out during his senior season at Dayton posting a career-high .337 batting average. He also led the Flyers with 53 runs scored and a .696 slugging percentage in 2021.

Now, Tirotta is off to the pros, and he could not be more excited.

“It was a dream come true, man,” Tirotta said. “I’ve been preparing for this day for countless years now since I was young. We were just sitting around the room, my family and I, we just heard the name come up and yeah everything after that was just us being excited.”

Tirotta is heading down to Florida on Thursday for physicals and will spend three weeks down there before he is assigned to a minor league team in the Blue Jays organization.

