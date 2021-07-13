Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
It happened on July 3 and July 4 in the 4000 block of William Richardson Drive.
South Bend police looking for suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

July is a very busy month for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. Just in the past week,...
Bursting at the seams with animals for adoption in Elkhart County
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
U.S. 30 closed in Marshall County
U.S. 30 eastbound to close as crews repair pipes