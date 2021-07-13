Advertisement

Flooding hits Mishawaka animal rescue hard

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka animal rescue has ordered 100 bags of sand and the purchase has nothing to do with its litter boxes.

The All 4 Animals Rescue on W. 6th Street in Mishawaka experienced flooding after the heavy rains early Monday evening.

The water just kept rising in the back yard before gushing into the facility itself.

The water started rising so fast that our dogs were basically up to their bodies in the water a little bit, so we had to hurry and get them out of the kennels and move then into a different area in our building,” said Volunteer Coordinator Bridgit Kronewitter.

About 50 animals were in the building at the time. Some were moved to higher ground, and some were moved off the grounds. “The biggest thing is all the animals are okay. We got them out. We got then into some foster homes, and we were able to quickly assess the situation and very quick get, get a resolution and everyone was okay,” added Michelle Vargas with All 4 Animals Rescue.

The latest damage estimate stands at $9,000 and mainly covers ruined wall boards and flooring.

Some $2,000 has already been raised in donations and volunteers have been quick to lend a hand where possible. “We posted really quickly and we had over 20 volunteers come with shop vacs. We had almost all the water done, I would say, within the hour or so,” explained Vargas.

While officials say flooding has not been a problem in the past, All 4 Animals is working to see that it won’t cause problems in the future. “Well we’re getting sandbags to actually prevent his from happening again. We’re going to put it out back to keep it from happening again,” said Bridgit Kronewitter.

