First Alert Forecast: More Scattered Storms Likely Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TUESDAY: The cloud cover hangs around for another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from late morning through the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is still a localized concern with these storms, but they should be moving unlike yesterday. As we lose the daytime heating, we will lose those chances for scattered storms. Staying warm with a high in the upper 70s. High of 78.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few light scattered showers early then we dry out and clouds begin to break come morning. Another very mild night with lows only dropping into the middle 60s. Low of 68.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a few more clouds likely into the afternoon. There is the chance of a few isolated showers or storms to pop up across Michiana into the afternoon but most of the area likely remains dry. High of 84.

THURSDAY: The warming trend continues into the second half of the week with highs in the middle 80s and increasing cloud cover. In the afternoon and evening another system moves in from the West and brings back the chances for scattered showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. High of 86.

LONG RANGE: The system will move its way through on Friday bringing periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms with highs near 80. We do see the rain chances diminish by the middle of the weekend as we bring out more sunshine and a drier pattern heading into next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 12th, 2021

Monday’s High: 80

Monday’s Low: 66

Precipitation: 0.56″

