Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many St. Joseph County residents are dealing with the aftermath of extremely heavy rainfall Monday.

Three businesses on Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend see significant flooding a few times a year and are asking for the city’s help.

Murphy’s Backyard Bar & Grill had significant flooding inside.

Stacy’s Bait, just across the street, also had standing water inside and outside the building.

Tepe furniture spent a couple hours cleaning up. They did everything they could to keep water out, but parts of the basement still flooded.

These business owners said this has been an ongoing problem.

“I just wish, you know, that the city would solve these flooding problems, especially for longtime businesses that have been in this area and we are one of the oldest. We need a bigger sewer line from the drains to the center drain in the street. Nothing ever gets accomplished so we are fighting this flooding year round. We have water that comes through the back door and floods and damages some people’s furniture occasionally,” said Steven Tepe, owner of Tepe Furniture.

Thankfully neighbors and those at the bar stepped in to help, which made the cleanup process easier.

