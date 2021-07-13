Bursting at the seams with animals for adoption in Elkhart County

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) -The Humane Society of Elkhart County says they’re bursting at the seams with cats and dogs up for adoption.

16 News Now tells us how many animals they’ve brought in just the past seven days.

July is a very busy month for the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Just in the past week, they’ve brought in 95 cats and 40 dogs.

“All of our cages and kennels are full almost and that’s terrifying. Our goal is to never have to euthanize for space and we don’t want to be in that position to have to do that,” said Humane Society of Elkhart County Marketing and Outreach Manager Janet Graham.

Graham says they’re doing what they can to remove financial barriers for adoption by lowering some of their fees.

Cats, normally $80 to adopt, are now only $20.

The adoption fee for dogs is normally $170. Now it’s just $75.

Adoption fees are waived completely for animals that are older or have special needs.

“Everyone is spayed, they’re neutered, they’re vaccinated, they’re microchipped, they’re ready to go,” Graham said.

Graham says they normally see more animals come in during this time of year, but this is more than expected.

She says the fireworks over the holiday could scare some cats and dogs, causing them to wander from home.

With more cats and dogs, they need more volunteers to help care for them too.

“Volunteers come in and help us with day-to-day stuff. It might be doing dishes, doing laundry, walking dogs, socializing cats. They can help at the resale shop and help us increase proceeds of money to help run the shelter,” Graham said.

Not only is adoption life-changing for the animal, but it can have a big impact on the owner too.

“It’s great company. It’s a great way for families to work together to connect and care for and raise the animal,” she said.

Making it easier than ever to adopt a new cat or dog in Elkhart County.

