Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million.
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes...
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year’s Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.

