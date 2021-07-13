Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
Business owners clean up after flooding; express ongoing frustrations
FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
It happened on July 3 and July 4 in the 4000 block of William Richardson Drive.
South Bend police looking for suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
A Mishawaka animal rescue has ordered 100 bags of sand and the purchase has nothing to do with...
Flooding hits Mishawaka animal rescue hard
High school wrestling coaches will work with students on technique and good sportsmanship.
South Bend schools offering free wrestling camp