Vice President Harris talks vaccines in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on Monday.

Harris met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit. She praised frontline workers, thanking them for their hard work during the pandemic.

While COVID cases are not as high as they used to be, Vice President Harris says there is still a lot of work to do.

“This is incredible progress,” Harris says. “And we need to build on that progress. And we need to build on that progress now. Because there are a lot of folks who are not yet vaccinated, and that is certainly true here in Detroit. So, I’m here to say thank, congratulations, and we still have more work to do.”

The Vice President also held a listening session on voting rights with the Michigan Secretary of State, lawmakers and community advocates.

