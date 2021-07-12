Drive-thru vaccine clinic in Elkhart hoping to reach Hispanics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Unvaccinated people make up the majority of recent COVID-19 deaths, and some minorities in Michiana are still behind when it comes to getting the vaccine.

We are learning more about a drive-thru vaccine clinic happening this weekend that is designed to support the Hispanic population and keep them safe from COVID-19.

See bottom of this story for the official flyers and more information.

One of the organizers of that clinic says comorbidities and lack of health insurance creates a bad recipe for COVID-19 risk.

“When you’re cooking rice on low, we already have all that conditions and then COVID hits you, so that is kind of boiling the pot,” Liliana Quintero, Executive Director at the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition says.

Quintero adds the Hispanic families can have many different families members all living together in the same home which creates a major risk for spread of COVID-19. She adds that in Elkhart many Hispanics work in manufacturing and are in close quarters all day long.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, 99% of recent deaths in the United States are in unvaccinated people. In Elkhart County only 36% of the county is fully vaccinated, and only 13% of that 36% is Hispanic. Hispanics make up 16% of the population in Elkhart County. I’m told lack of education on the safety of the vaccine and trust are both barriers, but there is a more obvious one.

“But also the lack of education is tied to the fact that we don’t have enough information in Spanish,” Quintero says.

On IN-19 in Elkhart at Bypass Road, NIHHC is advertising a vaccine clinic they’ll have here this weekend. Walk-in or appointment, they are hoping to build immunity in the Hispanic community.

“You know it wasn’t just my family that was affected by COVID, it was other families that were affected and some families they were unfortunate to have lost a family member,” Angy Cruz says. She is Program Director at NIHHC and had several family members contract COVID-19.

This Pfizer vaccine clinic will be on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. It’s for anyone over the age of 12. They are hoping to get the message out there that this vaccine saves lives.

“Our families in Mexico, in Columbia, in Peru, in Brazil, still are contaminated because we have a lot of people here in the United States that are still on thinking of getting it. So my invitation is to understand that we are still in a pandemic mode. So whatever I do or don’t do, is not affecting just me here in Elkhart, it’s affecting my family in Columbia, any family in their home country. So please do your part, please get your vaccine,” Quintero says.

Saturday 10am-2pm (WNDU)

10am-2pm Saturday (WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.