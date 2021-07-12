Advertisement

Trey Mancini hopes to inspire at 2021 Home Run Derby

Mancini says the Home Run Derby is not just about the home runs, he hopes to inspire those battling cancer.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
DENVER (WNDU) - Monday is a big day for former Notre Dame slugger and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini as he competes in the 2021 Home Run Derby.

Mancini has hit 16 home runs halfway through the season. This comes after he beat colon cancer last year following 12 trips to the hospital for three to four hours a day for chemo treatments.

Mancini says the Home Run Derby is not just about the home runs, he hopes to inspire those battling cancer.

“When you are asked to compete in a Home Run Derby, it’s a once in a life time thing, it’s something that I jumped on and, of course, I want to do it,” Mancini said. “I think it brings in a huge audience that might not know who I am or know my story that much. The biggest reason I wanted to do it was to show people that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.”

Mancini will compete in a field of 8. He is the No. 6 seed scheduled to go up against No. 3 seed Oakland Athletics Slugger Matt Olson in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.

Coverage starts at 8 PM on ESPN.

