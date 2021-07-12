Advertisement

Tigers select Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft

Kohlhepp led the Irish in appearances and recorded a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021.
Kohlhepp on the mound for Notre Dame baseball's game on April 30, 2021 against North Carolina.
Kohlhepp on the mound for Notre Dame baseball's game on April 30, 2021 against North Carolina. (WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft took place on Monday, and the first Domer to hear his name come off the board was relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp, who was selected in the fifth round with the 135th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.

The right hander was one of Irish manager Link Jarrett’s go to guys in the bullpen this season.

Kohlhepp led the Irish in appearances and recorded a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021.

Opposing batters hit just .195 against Kohlhepp this season, and he was also named a third team All-American.

