South Bend repaving more roads for Rebuilding Our Streets initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will be doing more paving this week, depending on the weather.

Work is scheduled this week on Adams Street, Arthur Street, Bent Oak Lane, and Bulla Street.

If you take any of these roads, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for detour routes during the construction.

Other streets affected this week, Keller, St. Vincent and Kessler Boulevard,

On-street parking could be temporarily affected by this work as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.