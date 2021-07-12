Advertisement

South Bend repaving more roads for Rebuilding Our Streets initiative

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will be doing more paving this week, depending on the weather.

Work is scheduled this week on Adams Street, Arthur Street, Bent Oak Lane, and Bulla Street.

If you take any of these roads, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for detour routes during the construction.

Other streets affected this week, Keller, St. Vincent and Kessler Boulevard,

On-street parking could be temporarily affected by this work as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
Local priests dies at 90
Local priest, Father Camillio Tirabassi dies at 90
Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health

Latest News

Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
U.S. 30 closed in Marshall County
U.S. 30 closed in Marshall County
Portion of U.S. 30 closed for emergency work
Traffic Alert: State Road 15 going down to one lane
Traffic Alert: State Road 15 going down to one lane