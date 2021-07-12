Advertisement

South Bend police looking for suspect in catalytic converter thefts

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend need your help finding a suspect involved in seven catalytic converter thefts.

It happened on July 3 and July 4 in the 4000 block of William Richardson Drive. Police say two different vehicles were used. One is described as a Ford SUV that was spray painted and had blacked out rims. The other was a newer Ford SUV.

If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263. You can also call Michiana Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

