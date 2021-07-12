Ruthmere Campus in Elkhart celebrates Free Family Sunday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Free Family Sunday is back at the Havilah Beardsley House in Elkhart.

Typically the first Sunday of each month, April through November, the free guided house tour experience was back today after being delayed because of the Fourth of July.

The event alternates between the Havilah Beardsley House and Ruthmere Mansion each month, and those with the Ruthmere Campus say they always have a great turnout for these events.

“A lot of people come to Free Family Sundays because it’s the first time that they’ve ever come to one of our sites, and they want to just try it out. They’ve heard a little bit about it. I think it’s a chance for people to learn about us who have never experienced us before for the first time,” Executive Director Ruthmere Museum Campus Bill Firstenberger said.

Make sure to tune in Monday morning where Melissa Stephens will be live at the Havilah Beardsley Home with more on a new, special exhibit that is now available for people to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.