Ristano hopes to play ‘invisible’ for Trey Mancini ahead of 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame slugger and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini’s pitcher at the 2021 Home Run Derby will be a familiar face.

Notre Dame pitching coach Chuck Ristano will throw to Mancini just like he did at the 2013 Big East Home Run Derby that Mancini won.

Mancini made a promise to Ristano back in 2013 if he ever participated in the big league home derby, Ristano would pitch to him again.

Ristano says he’s nervous but feels like Mancini has a great shot to win it.

“I just want Trey to get what he deserves,” Ristano said. “He deserves success at the highest level. I would love to be the most invisible part of it that I can be. If I do my job, I am going to be as invisible as I can outside of maybe jumping into his arms if he does win it. It would mean a lot. I think we would be lying if we said we are going to do this and not try and compete to win it but the fact that he’s there and he’s doing it at such a high level, and I’m just a little part of it, that’s something I will be proud and thankful for until the day I die.”

If you want to watch Ristano throw to Mancini in the 2021 Home Run Derby, it is on Monday at 8 PM on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.