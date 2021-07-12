Paramount Schools of Excellence moving into Tarkington building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Paramount Schools of Excellence will be moving into Tarkington Elementary School.

Over the next year Paramount Schools will be preparing for the school’s opening.

Here’s a look at what the school will look like after renovations.

They also plan to add a goat barn, a bee apiary, and garden beds as part of their stem initiative.

The school plans to open in 2023 and will serve over 200 students, grades kindergarten through eight.

