Paramount Schools of Excellence moving into Tarkington building

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Paramount Schools of Excellence will be moving into Tarkington Elementary School.

Over the next year Paramount Schools will be preparing for the school’s opening.

Here’s a look at what the school will look like after renovations.

They also plan to add a goat barn, a bee apiary, and garden beds as part of their stem initiative.

The school plans to open in 2023 and will serve over 200 students, grades kindergarten through eight.

