Notre Dame football single-game tickets available for purchase on Aug. 19

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Single-game tickets will go on sale for Notre Dame’s upcoming home football slate on Aug. 19.

The Irish will play seven home games in 2021. The tickets go on sale online at UND.com/BuyTickets at 6 p.m. ET.

From the University of Notre Dame:

Notre Dame football single-game tickets and parking for most 2021 Irish home games go on sale exclusively online (UND.com/BuyTickets) at 6 p.m. ET, Aug. 19.

The following day, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Aug. 20, tickets and parking can be purchased by phone (833-ND-IRISH), as well as online. Please be aware of potential high call volume.

For information about mini plans and group tickets, fans can call 833-ND-IRISH.

The Irish will play seven home games in 2021, starting with the Sept. 11 home-opener versus Toledo, which kicks at 2:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame will also host Purdue (Sept. 18/2:30 p.m.), Cincinnati (Oct. 2/2:30 p.m.), Southern Cal (Oct. 23/7:30 p.m.), North Carolina (Oct. 30/7:30 p.m.), Navy (Nov. 6/3:30 p.m.) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20/2:30 p.m.).

