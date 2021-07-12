Advertisement

New exhibit comes to Havilah Beardsley House

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new exhibit at the Havilah Beardsley House on the Ruthmere Campus in Elkhart.

Beyond Wedgwood Blue showcases a collection of ceramics from around the world.

There are more than 120 pieces on display, with everything from ceramic plates to bowls to jewelry and more.

“At the end of the exhibit, we’re going to be auctioning off more than half the objects that people will see in this exhibit,” said Bill Firstenberger, executive director of Ruthmere Museum. “So, if you come through the exhibit and you see something you’ve just fallen in love with and it’s going to be one of those auction items, maybe you get to take that home and have it as part of your permanent collection.”

Beyond Wedgwood Blue will be open through September 30th.

For more information on the exhibit, click here.

For hours and price of admission, click here.

