Michiana Crime Stoppers sees success with Fugitive Friday segment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In an effort to track down fugitives across the Michiana area, Michiana Crime Stoppers has started highlighting 4 to 5 fugitives in a weekly segment called Fugitive Friday.

“A lot of the fugitives we highlight are possibly considered the most dangerous or most wanted or really people we want to get off the streets, so that’s why they’re so important that we highlight,” Michiana Crime Stoppers Media Manager Christine Karsten said.

Since starting the segment in April, Crime Stoppers says that of the 44 fugitives that have been highlighted, 25 of them have been arrested.

While those arrests can’t be directly linked to the Fugitive Friday segment, Crime Stoppers says it definitely seems to be helping.

“We’ve had major success since these fugitives are getting picked up, and we find that it’s really important to not only highlight those that we’re looking, but then in turn, keep our community informed once they get picked up, and that’s what you’re seeing on our social media pages,” Karsten said.

Crime Stoppers can’t specify which fugitives they’ve received tips on...In order to keep things completely anonymous, and they encourage people to share and spread the word about these fugitives whether you know the person or not.

“When we’re getting the word out and the picture of these individuals that law enforcement is looking for, the pressure gets on them. They see their face circulating. Their friends say hey I just saw you. They’re looking for you, and we’re seeing a lot of these fugitives turn themselves in as well,” Karsten said.

Crime Stoppers says the success they have seen so far comes from the collaborative effort of themselves, law enforcement and the community.

“It’s all of us working together. It’s not just law enforcement. It’s not just crime stoppers. It’s not just our community. It truly is every single piece to make this work,” Karsten said.

You can continue to tune in to 16 News Now for the weekly Fugitive Friday segment, and for more on how to submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers, click here.

