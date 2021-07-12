Medical Moment: A mental health check app

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - About three quarters of all mental illness cases begin by age 24, and stigma is the number one reason why people don’t seek help.

But two friends from the University of Michigan are trying to change that.

Martie Salt has the details, in today’s Medical Moment.

Drew and Jack are working with video game designers and a team of psychologists to evolve the look and function of Wellnest.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.