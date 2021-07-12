Marshall County woman charged with arson

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Marshall County woman is facing charges of arson and leaving the scene of an accident after police say a vehicle hit the side of a church.

Police were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 9000 block of Suter Road in Plymouth around 2 a.m. on Friday, July 9. At the time of the dispatch, it was said that a vehicle had hit the side of the church, and a woman was throwing rocks at the building. Police also say it appeared an unknown liquid was poured all over, and someone attempted to start a fire at the entrance to the front door.

On Monday, the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department learned a person of interest in the investigation. After obtaining and executing a search warrant at a home located within Gatewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Plymouth, police arrested 43-year-old Lindsey Allman.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

