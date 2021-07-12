Advertisement

Man killed in shooting near Berrien Homes Apartments

Benton Township Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Benton Township are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting.

It happened Sunday just after 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Council Drive, near Berrien Homes Apartments.

Police were called out after shots were fired in a large crowd of people partying and drinking.

Damarco Scales, 27, of Benton Harbor was shot and taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they tried to talk to witnesses, but say they did not cooperate. Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Township Police at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

