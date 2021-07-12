First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Likely Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -MONDAY: Scattered sprinkles during the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies around lunchtime. The warm and humid air sticks around with better chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. The best chance to see scattered thunderstorms is between 2pm and 8pm from South to North across Michiana. A few of these thunderstorms could be strong and a couple could produce strong gusty winds. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day. High of 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers could linger into the evening, but we do lose the chances for stronger thunderstorms. It remains mild and muggy overnight with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms as we approach morning. Low of 65.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers or storms in the morning will lead to the better chances again for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. These could occur at anytime during Tuesday so keep an eye to the sky. It will remain mostly cloudy and muggy. High of 80.

WEDNESDAY: Another day with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. We will see the warm and humid air continue to be present in Michiana. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible throughout the rest of the week. Highs remain in the lower to middle 80s heading through the weekend before we see the chances of showers dissipate for a few days. The Sunshine returns heading into next week. Keep checking back for the latest information and details if we see the chance for any severe weather.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 11th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 70

Sunday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.04″

