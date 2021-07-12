Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Likely Monday

Another day with warm and humid air in place, this helps to fire off some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Find out when the best time is for you to potentially see a thunderstorm in your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -MONDAY: Scattered sprinkles during the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies around lunchtime. The warm and humid air sticks around with better chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. The best chance to see scattered thunderstorms is between 2pm and 8pm from South to North across Michiana. A few of these thunderstorms could be strong and a couple could produce strong gusty winds. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day. High of 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers could linger into the evening, but we do lose the chances for stronger thunderstorms. It remains mild and muggy overnight with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms as we approach morning. Low of 65.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers or storms in the morning will lead to the better chances again for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. These could occur at anytime during Tuesday so keep an eye to the sky. It will remain mostly cloudy and muggy. High of 80.

WEDNESDAY: Another day with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. We will see the warm and humid air continue to be present in Michiana. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible throughout the rest of the week. Highs remain in the lower to middle 80s heading through the weekend before we see the chances of showers dissipate for a few days. The Sunshine returns heading into next week. Keep checking back for the latest information and details if we see the chance for any severe weather.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 11th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 70

Sunday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.04″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified after being hit, killed by SUV in South Bend
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
Local priests dies at 90
Local priest, Father Camillio Tirabassi dies at 90
A drive-by parade in Elkhart Saturday showed support for a Combat Vietnam Veteran in need of a...
Elkhart drive-by parade honors Vietnam Veteran in need of kidney

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Likely Monday
First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Likely Monday
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers on Monday; Slightly warmer
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Lower Humidity Friday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Lower Humidity Friday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wet at Times...