Elkhart police looking for suspect in bicycle theft

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart need your help finding a suspect involved in the theft of a bicycle.

It happened just after 2:40 a.m. back on July 6 in the 700 block of W. Franklin Street. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Elkhart Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

On Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 8:44am officers were dispatched to 701 West Franklin Street in regards to a theft of a bicycle.

The victim reported on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 2:42 am the suspect entered the property and removed the bicycle. The bicycle was described as a blue, BMX style, Krome 2.0, with blue pegs and an aftermarket seat post.

Corporal Uhles is asking for assistance with the identification of the suspect seen in the attached photos. Anybody with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Corporal Uhles at 574-295-7070 ext. 765

